EXCLUSIVE — COMER: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill The One Bill in Eight Years Congress Has Done the Right Way

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) talked about the process of passing the tax and spending bill.

Comer stated, “[T]his is regular order. We did this bill the right way. Every committee that had jurisdiction, marked it up, passed it out, we had debate in committee. We’re going to have debate on the floor. … So, as ugly as this looks, this is the one bill in the eight years I’ve been in Congress that’s been done the right way thusfar.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo