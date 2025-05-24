Chicago Alderman: Killing of Israeli Embassy Staff Shows Danger of Dems Giving Ground to ‘Socialist Agenda’

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Carl Higbie Frontline,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said that “The Democratic Party cannot continue to cede ground to the socialist agenda. We’ve seen how dangerous that is,” in particular after the slaying of two Israeli Embassy staffers on Wednesday “by a democratic socialist terrorist from the city of Chicago.” And stated that Democrats “need to start calling out what’s wrong in our party” and in the country.

Lopez stated, “The Democratic Party cannot continue to cede ground to the socialist agenda. We’ve seen how dangerous that is, especially in light of what happened in Washington this week, where two individuals from the — who were attending an Israeli diplomatic reception were gunned down by a democratic socialist terrorist from the city of Chicago.”

He continued, “We need to start calling out what’s wrong in our party, what’s wrong in our politics, and what’s wrong in our nation and not be ashamed to do that, because in the end, we are Americans. We are protecting our nation from enemies, both foreign and domestic, and that should be all of our goal. That should not be a partisan issue. And that is something that all of us should care very deeply about.”

