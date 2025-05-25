Dem Rep. Himes: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ‘Fails Spectacularly’ to Address the Deficit

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump’s big beautiful spending bill failed to address the deficit.

Himes said, “The American people want basically three things out of their federal budget. Number one, at this point in time when Americans, the wealthiest Americans, are doing better than ever before, Americans want the wealthiest of Americans to pay more taxes, and to give tax relief to the middle class and below. Number two, they want us to address the deficit, which is now spiraling out of control to the point where we got a downgrade in one of the U.S. credit ratings. And third, they want a simpler tax code. This bill fails spectacularly on all three counts.”

He added, They’re cutting Medicaid and nutritional assistance, food stamps, to tens of millions of Americans in order to preserve tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans. They’re adding $3 trillion to the deficit with this bill. And lastly, they’re gumming up the tax code with, you don’t have to pay taxes on tips. Now, what about the folks who don’t earn tips? You know, auto lending. I mean, again, on the three things that Americans care most about, that they want the Congress to do, this bill fails spectacularly. Look, and that’s going to show up in the polling pretty soon, as Americans come to realize what it is that the House of Representatives just did.”

