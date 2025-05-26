Noem: Gaza Aid Often Funds Hamas, Israelis Know How to Get Aid to Civilians

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that aid in Gaza “many times” funds Hamas and Israel is the country that knows how to get aid to those who need it without Hamas taking it and if people are bringing aid into the region without the intelligence Israel has, “they will be fueling more violence, they will be fueling more death.”

Co-host Lawrence Jones asked, “[T]here is debate about the aid coming into Gaza. And I get it. And I think the commander-in-chief made it very clear, he heard from a lot of the folks in the Middle East, some of the kings that he [was] dealing with, the foreign leaders there, they want the aid to come through. But there’s also still the issue of Hamas taking the aid and it’s not getting directly to the people. So, how do we balance wanting to be sympathetic for the cause as it relates to the children that are dying, but, still, you have a terrorist regime that is still in charge?”

Noem answered, “Yeah, absolutely. It is that aid, many times, that is funding Hamas. So, we need to trust, we talked about this, specifically, with Bibi last night, he knows how to get aid into that region to the people who need it without Hamas using it to fund their violence. He is bringing aid in, the people are being told to evacuate, he is dropping leaflets, letting civilians have the chance to leave before they level these areas that Hamas has infiltrated. But if people go in there and offer aid without the kind of intelligence that they are using, they will be fueling more violence, they will be fueling more death. So, this prime minister clearly understands how Hamas has used that [aid] to perpetuate their future and we need to work with him to ensure that the aid is truly helping the people that need the help to get out of a dangerous situation.”

