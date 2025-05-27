Marlow: Modern Media Lacks Good Journos Who Will Rock Boat

On Monday’s “Allen Jackson Now,” “Alex Marlow Show” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the state of news media in America.

Marlow stated that “They’ve essentially become stewards of the corporate status quo in this country. … Their goal is largely to try to become palace guards for the corporate/government elites that are running things.”

He added, “They’re not looking to rock the boat, and the journalists are the people who are willing to rock the boat. … And that is not the state of modern media and it has not been that way for a long time.”

