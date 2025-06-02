Newt Gingrich: Trump the ‘Fifth Great Change Agent’ in the White House After Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln, FDR

During the Sunday broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared President Donald Trump “the fifth great change agent” to occupy the White House.

He included Trump among former Presidents Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“Really, an extraordinary individual, an extraordinary president, and he’s just started his second term,” host Mark Levin said. “He has changed really the way we think about economics, the way we think about law, the way we think about foreign policy, in really an extraordinary way, in an extraordinarily short period of time. No?”

Gingrich replied, “Yes, I would say that he is the fifth great change agent in the White House after Jefferson, Jackson, Lincoln and FDR — Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and what we’re seeing is changing the world, it is not just changing the United States. But because we are, in many ways, the central country on the planet, when we start to change, lots of other people pay attention. Lots of other people start to change, and I think you’re going to see a continuing effort. And if he can win the 2026 election, which will be a referendum on Trump’s efforts to change America, if he wins that, and then we go on to win in ’28, he will be in the same league as somebody like Franklin Roosevelt or Jefferson or Jackson or Lincoln.”

“It’s extraordinary to live through it, to watch him, to see how he calculates, how he thinks, who he recruits, what he’s trying to get done,” he added. “And I think, overall, it’s true. It’s truly amazing.”

