Bannon: Trump Should ‘Seize’ SpaceX, Deport Elon Musk

Thursday on his “War Room” podcast, Steve Bannon reacted to the recent dust-up between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Bannon called for Trump to sign an executive order seizing the assets of SpaceX and deporting Musk.

“The action that President Trump should be taking immediately, I think, is when [Musk] threatens to take one of the big programs out of Space X — President Trump tonight should sign an executive order calling for the Defense Production Act to be called in on SpaceX and seize SpaceX tonight, before midnight,” Bannon said. “The U.S. government should seize it. If a guy’s going to sit there and start making quotes — also, as we — Stuart Stevens talked back in January, I don’t know why we haven’t had a full investigation. Look, if you’re going to deport illegal aliens, you’ve got to deport illegal aliens — the good go with the [bad], you know, the goose and the gander.

They gotta go back to this, as Stuart Stevens talked about, and go through everything about his immigration status. I happen to believe, given the facts that I’ve been shown, that he’s an illegal alien. And illegal aliens got to be deported. Also, this drug use is reported in the New York Times, the drug use in the New York Times. If that’s a fact, that ought to be investigated. You can’t have a security clearance, Jack Posobiec, as you know.”

