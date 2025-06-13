Chicago Alderman: Sanctuary Policies Are Cause of ‘What We’re Seeing on the Streets Right Now’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that the situation on the streets in multiple cities “could have entirely been avoided had these Democratic cities with sanctuary policies like Chicago, like L.A., like New York said that when we arrest a non-citizen who commits dangerous crimes, yes, we will turn them over.” And that this defiance has forced the federal government to go look for illegal immigrants.

Lopez said, “[F]irst off, we have to recognize that, since 1987, the front door has been basically broken, manipulated. And we’ve seen both parties make workarounds and the backdoor entrance to the United States the common way to get in. That has to end. But we also have to recognize that there are individuals who were brought here by their parents, those DREAMers, who have committed no crimes for themselves and need a path forward, who Donald Trump has said he’s willing to help. But we need to also address the fact that nearly 15 million people through the Biden-Harris administration manipulated asylum, were barely vetted, and were dispersed all throughout the country. That, I think, should be President Trump’s first priority to deal with them, vet them, and push forward their deportation orders if their asylum claims are found to not have merit. And we have to be able to articulate the difference between those 15 million individuals and the others that have been sitting here waiting for a generation for a path forward. We can come to a solution. We just have to identify the differences in between all of them and understand the reality that, as much as people say, deport them all, that is not going to happen.”

He continued, “And what we’re seeing on the streets right now could have entirely been avoided had these Democratic cities with sanctuary policies like Chicago, like L.A., like New York said that when we arrest a non-citizen who commits dangerous crimes, yes, we will turn them over. That is all Tom Homan has ever wanted. That’s all Donald Trump has ever asked for. And yet, they thumb their fingers to the administration and said, if you want a non-citizen, go find them yourselves. Now they are going to look for them themselves, and everyone is in a panic.”

