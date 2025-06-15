Netanyahu: We Have to Act Now on Iran to Stop a ‘Second Holocaust’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that Israel carried out their strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities to stop a second Holocaust.

Host Bret Baier said, “First of all, let me start at the beginning. Why did you launch this operation?”

Netanyahu said, “Because we were facing an imminent threat, a dual existential threat, one, the threat of Iran rushing to weaponize their enriched uranium to make atomic bombs with a specific and declared intent to destroy us. Second, a rush to increase their ballistic missile arsenal into the capacity that they would have 3,600 weapons a year, new weapons within three years, 10,000 ballistic missiles, each one weighing a ton.”

He continued, “So we had to act. It was the 12th hour. We did act to save ourselves, but also, I think, to not only protect ourselves but protect the world from this incendiary regime. We can’t have the world’s most dangerous regime have the world most dangerous weapons. We’re protecting ourselves. But by doing so, we’re protecting many others.”

Netanyahu added, “The intel we got and we shared with the United States was absolutely clear, was absolutely clear that they were working on a secret plan to weaponize the uranium. They were marching very quickly. They would achieve a test device and possibly an initial device within months, and certainly less than a year. That was the intel we shared with the United States. I think we have excellent intel and Iran I think we have proven that that is something we cannot possibly accept whether it be six months or 12 month or 13 months is immaterial once they go that route it is too late and we will not have a second Holocaust a nuclear Holocaust we were to have won the previous century the Jewish state is not going to have a Holocaust on the Jewish people is not going to happen. Never again. It’s now and we have to act now.”

