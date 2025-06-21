Maher, GOP Rep. Hunt: You Can’t Be Taken Seriously on Policy if You Can’t Tell the Difference Between Male and Female

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) stated that you can’t seriously talk about policy if you can’t tell the difference between male and female.

Hunt said, “So, this is a sanity check. If you can’t tell me the difference between a man and a woman, then what happens is, I don’t want to hear your other argument, because it’s just that simple. If you don’t think that biological men should not compete against biological women, if you can’t say, that’s not a good idea, that’s ridiculous, we saw the issue with Riley Gaines and Simone Biles, we saw that debate unfold. And Simone got destroyed on this, because, again, this is a sanity check. We had a Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown [Jackson] that was asked, can you tell me the difference between a man and a woman and she said, I’m not a doctor. This is a sanity check. If you can’t answer that basic question, then how can you possibly tell me about policy?”

Maher responded, “I agree.”

Hunt continued, “[I]f you can’t definitively tell — I have a six, a four, and a 2-year-old. My six and four-year-old, they think that they’re Anna and Elsa and my little boy thinks he’s Lightning McQueen. By the time you’re 18 years old, if you want to change your body, you can live and do whatever you want, as long as you want to pay for it. I fought for the right for you to be able to do that. When we are talking about children and undeveloped human beings and allowing them to make decisions that are going to impact the rest of their life, we must protect them.”

