GOP Rep. Massie: ‘I Have the Trump Antibodies’

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) said Monday on MSNBC’s “All In” that he was not bothered by President Donald Trump’s criticisms because he had developed what he called “Trump antibodies.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “You obviously, you’ve taken some votes that have really put you on an island, I think it’s fair to say. You’re the single, solitary, no vote on that on that Big, Beautiful Bill that was coming through the House.”

He asked, “I’m not going to read the entirety of this long post from the president, but he said he’s called you a simple minded grandstander. That MAGA doesn’t know him, doesn’t like him, that you think it’s a good idea that Iran had the highest nuclear level weapon, while at the same time yelling death to America that you’re disrespectful to our great military, that you’re a pathetic loser and the like. What do you think of that?”

Massie said, “Well, you know, I tweeted his message to me and I said, you know, the president’s declared war against me so much I think he needs an act of Congress to validate this.”

Hayes said, “I saw that.”

Massie said, “In some sense I have the Trump antibodies.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN