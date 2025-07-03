NYPD Chief of Dept.: ‘Trump Is Law and Order’, Feds Helped Fight Migrant Crime

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said that partnering with the federal government has helped them deal with crimes committed by migrants and stated, “President Trump is law and order.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “President Trump has a lot to do with this. I have to admit, New York feels better, and I thank you and your team, John, for all that you’ve done, because you are on guard at all times. But President Trump closed the border, and that was the first thing that needed to be done. And I just wonder if, in fact, Mamdani’s going to try to unravel everything that President Trump put in place. Do you see the same level of illegals in the streets running around from Venezuela, stealing everybody’s bags that we saw six months ago or eight months ago in the heat of the crime spike throughout New York? How does it feel to you now, John?”

Chell responded, “Right. So, President Trump is law and order. Eric Adams is law and order. We’re about law and order. We have to keep the city safe. … We had migrants committing violent crimes on mopeds. We had TDA in our society, committing every crime you could think of. We’ve taken them out by virtue of our detective bureau, our federal partners. We’ve taken guns off the streets from these migrants and those crimes on mopeds have subsided. So, yes, it has changed.”

