MSNBC’s Daniels: I Wonder What ‘Slave-Owning’ Founding Fathers Would Think About Us on This Show

During Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” co-host Eugene Daniels pondered aloud what the “slave-owning” Founding Fathers would think about him and co-host Jonathan Capehart, both black men, hosting a show on MSNBC.

However, after making the statement, Daniels did not speculate.

Partial transcript as follows:

DANIELS: We’re 249 years into this American experiment. I’m thinking about George Washington and what he would have thought had he heard, you know, one of his successors to the presidency say what he just said. I’m curious what you think George Washington or the other Founding Fathers would think about a president saying about the other political party, I hate them. DOUGLAS BRINKLEY: You know, everybody should pull up George Washington’s rules of civility. When he was 14 years old, Washington wrote them in a beautiful handwriting, these 110 precepts to live by. What you just heard Donald Trump said is the exact opposite of what Washington thought democracy should be, where you had to have a civility and a sense of warmth, even of people you didn’t agree. DANIELS: You know, I wonder what the Founding Fathers would think, those slave-owning ones, about us on this show also. But we’re going to move on from that. JONATHAN CAPEHART: That’s a different show.

