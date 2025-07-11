Border Patrol: Multiple Kids We Found in CA Came Across Border and ‘Disappeared’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Sector Gregory Bovino discussed recent operations at marijuana facilities in California and stated that several of the juveniles found at the facility weren’t sponsored and “came across the border — at least under the research that we found — a few years ago, and they disappeared.”

Bovino said, “Several of them are not sponsored. Several came across the border — at least under the research that we found — a few years ago, and they disappeared. You talked about the children that disappear, these are those children that disappeared, the 300,000 children that disappeared, you’re seeing it, real-time, right here. This is what is happening to some of those children. I believe one of the children may have been, at least at this point in the investigation, accompanied, but the rest that you see in that picture were unaccompanied juveniles, including that 14-year-old.”

He continued, “What happens to these children? Where do they live and what conditions are they put under, both at work and then when they’re not working? A lot of questions here, this is something that the Border Patrol has seen over the past four years when millions streamed across that border…including children. Some of the things that we saw on the border were truly reprehensible.”

