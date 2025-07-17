Dem RI State Rep.: Homan, ICE Protecting Us, Cops Should Be Required to Help ICE

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rhode Island State Rep. Charlene Lima (D) stated that we should be “commending Mr. Homan and ICE for protecting our streets from these vile criminals” and law enforcement should be required to help ICE and face penalties if they don’t.

Lima said, “What we should be doing is commending Mr. Homan and ICE for protecting our streets from these vile criminals, these child predators, fentanyl traffickers, these are bad people. And we have Mr. Homan and ICE coming in to protect our streets from these type of people, to keep our community safer.”

Lima further stated that if she was the mayor of Providence or the state’s governor, “I would be mandating law enforcement must help ICE to keep our communities safer. In fact, there’d be penalties if they didn’t help them. That’s what our job is, to protect our community and keep our streets safe.”

She added that there are other Democrats in the state who want to end sanctuary policies, but “there’s a very left wing of the party, which seems to be the noisy section that people seem to fear and to listen to because they’re the noisy people.”

