TIME FOR JUSTICE: Marlow’s ‘Breaking the Law’ to Unveil Fact-Patterns of ‘Clear Coordination’ Across the Biden Govt to Take Down Trump

On Tuesday’s “Charlie Kirk Show,” “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about his forthcoming book Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump.

Marlow stated, “[T]here was clear coordination across the government, including from the Biden White House, and it was just not being explored. … I don’t have the subpoena power, Charlie, but I can guarantee you that if I did, we would learn there’s coordination, there was collusion, and that there was direction from the Joe Biden White House, very apropos this week in the news with the Tulsi Gabbard stuff and Barack Obama, it’s very clear there was coordination at some level.”

He continued, “And because of disclosure rules, normal journalists can’t get that information. It’s now on Congress, the Senate, etc. We’ve got to go in, we’ve got to get that info. now.” And “Judge Boasberg, one of the stars of lawfare…he ruled that former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, one of the Russia hoaxers, shouldn’t get prison time, this is all coordination across branches of government to sabotage Trump.”

