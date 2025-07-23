Blumenthal: Trump Administration Interviewing Ghislaine Maxwell a ‘Corrupt’ Misuse of Power

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche seeking a meeting with Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell was “one of the most corrupt misuses of power in the history of the Department of Justice.”

Blumenthal said, “We’re going to insist on the full and fair release of all of those files in the Department of Justice. We have besieged and written and urged the Department of Justice to come clean with the American people. Instead, what’s happening is one of the most corrupt misuses of power in the history of the Department of Justice, the Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, who’s about to go to a federal prison where Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted felon involved in the Epstein trafficking of children, is going to be interviewed by him. Now, keep in mind that no ordinary person could have their personal henchmen in the Department of Justice go to secure a cover up as a result of that kind of secret meeting and secret deal giving her potentially a pardon for providing information favorable to Trump.”

He added, “What ought to happen is a full release of those files. That’s what we will insist on happening. It’s really the only solution, because at this point, there is such widespread view that a cover up is ongoing, and these thousands of agents that spend hours and hours going through the files and finding Trump’s name multiple times, I think, attest further to the need for revealing and disclosing all of those files.”

