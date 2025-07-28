CNN’s Enten: Americans Trust Republicans on Foreign Policy

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Monday on “News Central” that Americans trust Republicans on foreign policy over the Democrats.

Enten said, “This one was a surprising one to me, given everything that’s going on in Russia, what happened in Iran, what happened in Gaza. But the bottom line is Democrats, in the American voters’ minds, cannot hack it. What are we talking about? Party trust more on foreign policy, well, the GOP holds an average six point lead in the month of July. Look at this Fox News came out last week, plus three points for Republicans on foreign policy over the Democrats. Do you think that number is not high enough for you? How about The Wall Street Journal? GOP plus eight points when they match congressional Democrats up against congressional Republicans. The bottom line is this—despite everything that’s going on in the world right now, Republicans are more trusted than Democrats when it comes to foreign policy and the world at large.”

He added, “Trust more in foreign policy, you go back to 2024. Trump had a six point advantage over Kamala Harris. Again, look at the average right now. it hasn’t moved despite everything that’s going on in the world. You see Republicans plus six points here.”

