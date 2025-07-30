Zohran Mamdani Is a ‘Wokeness 2.0’ Litmus Test for the Left

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Emma Morris, Consultant for Beck & Stone and Co-Host of ‘The Group Chat’ on 2Way talked about Zohran Mamdani.

Morris stated, “[W]ho is the biggest star in the Democratic Party? It’s Zohran. … He is representing the iteration of wokeness 2.0.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo