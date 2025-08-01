Klobuchar: Dems Polling Low Because of Trump’s ‘Chaos’ and ‘Corruption’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Democrats were polling low because voters are overwhelmed by President Donald Trump’s “chaos” and “corruption.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “We of course know that voters are extraordinarily sensitive to the economy and very much vote on it, whether it’s good or bad. The economy usually dictates whether or not it’s a change election. Yet, voters out there, while they have started to say that they’re unhappy with Donald Trump in many ways, some of his numbers have dipped on issues that he’s otherwise strong on, like the economy and immigration, they’re still not happy with Democrats, and that’s different from 2018, which was the first half of his first term. What’s different now? Why aren’t Democrats feeling the love from voters?”

Klobuchar said, “Well, first of all, I can understand how they’re feeling. They’re just feeling that there’s more chaos, more corruption, and there’s costs are going up. And they know when Republicans control both Houses and he’s president, this is a rubber-stamp situation. What they are going to see and what you see us putting out there now are our own ideas on housing, on childcare, how we bring costs down, and our standard bearers for this will be our candidates. We’re we are recruiting incredible people to run.”

She added, “So I’m just — I’m telling you right now, when you look at the actual numbers, I don’t expect everyone to be loving politicians right now. This is a really hard time to be in America. But what I do think you will see as our candidates start being identified in each state and people start working for them, and excitement grows, you’re going to see those numbers go way up for Democrats.”

