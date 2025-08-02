Maher: ‘I Love’ Strikes that Mean Iran Won’t Get Nuke ‘Any Time Soon’

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he loves “that Iran won’t be getting a nuclear bomb any time soon” thanks to American strikes.

Maher said that you only have so much time and attention, and so you have to focus on actions from the Trump administration that are worth focusing on.

Maher stated that moves they made on the EPA, the impact of the reconciliation bill, turning the DOJ “into the national revenge agency,” firing IGs, possibly firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the actions DOGE took, “creating a domestic army of masked troops rounding people up and sending them off to detention centers and foreign prisons,” are impactful and “there’s a lot of outrageous, horrible shit going on.”

He continued, “Not all. We don’t have to take off our shoes at the airport anymore. I like that. And I’ve got to say, I love it that Iran won’t be getting a nuclear bomb any time soon.”

Maher further stated that “life is complicated and Democrats need to be less emotional and more focused.” And things like the name of Washington’s NFL team, Trump’s order that there are only two genders, Greenland, and re-opening Alcatraz aren’t really important and the last one won’t happen, just like making Canada the 51st state won’t, but Trump messing with Canada is a bad idea. But Democrats shouldn’t make Trump their whole personality or attach a lot of importance to these things or things like him getting a 747 from Qatar, Pete Hegseth being Defense Secretary, Trump re-naming the Kennedy Center, and not forcing a sale of TikTok despite the law.

He added that with the Trump administration, “you have to triage your outrage.”

