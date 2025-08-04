GOP Rep. Bacon: My State Has ‘Troubled Time’ Economically

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said that his state is having “a troubled time” economically due to trade issues and “what I hear with weak jobs numbers, we’re sort of seeing that in Nebraska right now.” And he’s generally concerned about the economy’s strength.

Bacon said, “I will just say, from my vantage point here in Nebraska, we’re seeing a bit of a troubled economic — or, right now, it’s a troubled time. And I’ll say, in Nebraska, the GDP here has decreased by 6% over the last year. And it’s all about trade. It’s all about getting corn and soybeans out the door. So, what I hear with weak jobs numbers, we’re sort of seeing that in Nebraska right now.”

He added, “I would agree [when] it’s not fair trade, the president should try to correct that. But doing tariffs against 80 different countries, I have a hard time accepting that as a sound strategy. I think, in the end, that the American consumer will be paying a lot more for the price of their goods, and we’re already starting to see that.”

Bacon further stated, “I’m concerned about the strength of our economy.”

