MSNBC’s Symone Sanders: ‘Donald Trump Is Trying to Steal the Election’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Symone Sanders said President Donald Trump is attempting to “steal” the 2026 midterm elections.

Sanders said, “AG Holder, I mean, I think it’s, I think it’s crazy. I think it’s crazy that Texas lawmakers, Democrats, their only recourse to protect the voters in their state, the people in these districts that will be disenfranchised by these maps, is to just flee. I mean, I feel like what Vice President Harris said just last week about she feels as though the system is broken, this is just yet another example. And what is the recourse here? Because I think Donald Trump is trying to steal the election, just like you said last time when he said, well, find me 11,780 votes, please, Secretary of State in Georgia. And they were like, no, this time he’s like, hey, Greg Abbott needs five seats. Not trying to have a Democratic house. And Greg Abbott’s like, sure. This is brazen, and I don’t feel like enough people are like hair on fire about it. If I had hair, I’d be on fire.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said, “This is not a Texas problem. The focus of this issue is Texas, but this is a national problem.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN