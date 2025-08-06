O’Rourke: If We Fail in Texas, We’ll Have a Third Trump Term

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said that if Democrats are unable to stop the proposed redistricting in Texas, President Donald Trump would likely have a third term.

O’Rourke said, “I think what they’re doing is the highest form of public service. They’re trying to stop the consolidation of authoritarian power in America. As Trump and Greg Abbott and Ken Paxton and Republicans in Texas, thick as thieves, try to steal these five seats in Texas, because without them, Trump’s going to lose a majority in the House of Representatives. And without that majority, there’s a check on his lawlessness, accountability for his crimes and corruption, and the possibility of free and fair elections going forward.”

He added, “You know, if we fail, the consolidation of authoritarian power in America will be nearly unstoppable. That means more masks, plainclothes, federal agents without badges or warrants sweeping our fellow Americans up off the streets. It means more retribution and persecution and even violence for Trump’s political opponents. And it also means that a Republican majority Congress with these five stolen seats, if we allow them to succeed, will roll out the royal red carpet for a Trump third term. So this is literally for all the marbles, and it comes down to what is happening in Texas right now. So wherever you live around the country, you have a vested interest in these 56 Texas Democrats succeeding right now.”

