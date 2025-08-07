Hochul: Republicans Attempting ‘Legal Insurrection’ with Redistricting

Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that Republicans were attempting a “legal insurrection” with redistricting.

Hochul said, “History will judge us how we respond in this moment, because if we allow the Republicans to get away with what they’re attempting to do, this legal insurrection of our U.S. Capitol, then we’ll have a generation of redistricted gerrymandered seats that are skewed against Democrats. And when will we ever get the balance of power, at least in Washington? I served in Congress when the Republicans were in the majority in the House of Representatives. I lost that seat in the most Republican district in New York. I won that seat. At first, I lost it with redistricting. But guess what? I only lost by one and a half points. But I refused to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So I know Republican districts very well, and they will stand up and fight back.”

She added, “Right now, Republicans and Republican districts are sick and tired of what’s happening to them. Talk to the farmers and Elise Stefanik district in the North Country, talk to people in Mike Lawler’s district in the Hudson Valley. People are going to be losing health care, child care. Talk to a mom or dad anywhere in America and how are you doing? Getting ready to buy back-to-school clothes and backpacks and sneakers when the sneakers you could have bought for $42 have gone up to $72, that’s just in three months. That’s what tariffs are doing, and it’s starting already. So they’re going to be wiped out. They know they’re going to be wiped out in the elections next year.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN