Lofgren: People Want to Redistrict Partially Because They’re ‘Unhappy with What Trump Has Done to California’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said that “people are very unhappy with what Trump has done to California,” and that’s one reason for them supporting California redrawing its congressional maps to help Democrats.

Lofgren said that “we have a Citizens Redistricting Commission. They’re completely beyond the reach of elected officials. The voters approved that. And so, if there [are] any changes, we’ll have to go to the voters and see what they want to do. I’m getting a very strong sense from people talking to me, people are very unhappy with what Trump has done to California, specifically, and what he’s trying to do, kind of rig this next election. A lot of people are saying, we can’t just meet that with a shrug.”

She added that “I think somebody in the White House, I saw a quote in The New York Times that they’re on the warpath. Well, they should put down their arms and we will, too. But we’re not going to just sit here and be a punching bag.” And “if, in the end, Trump calls this off, we can put triggers in this so it doesn’t go into effect, but just waiting is not really an option.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett