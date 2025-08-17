TN Dem Rep Pearson: GOP ’Captured by Fascists and Neo-Confederates’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson (D) declared the Republican Party had been captured by “fascists and neo-Confederates.”

Pearson said. “You know, the house is on fire, we have to stop pretending like we don’t smell the smoke. It’s time for America to wake up and put our morals above our manners. Now is not the time to engage in trying to play patty-cake with a party that’s been captured by fascists and neo-Confederates.”

He continued, “There is no bipartisanship anymore with a party that is intent on maintaining minority rule between tech oligarchs, White supremacists, and Christian nationalists. They want a minority-run government, and they’re willing to do this at any means necessary. We must fight back. You know, I think that we will be judged not by what we do, but by what we don’t do, to future generations.”

Pearson added, “Now is the time to lean into the instinct to say that we must meet with proportionate response to the forces that we face, and look, so we can look our children, our future generations, in the face and say we did everything in our power to stand up and fight back, to save our democracy. Because if we’re serious about the threat of fascism, that means that there is nothing off the table. If we’re really serious about the threat that we face, that means we use everything at our table to fight back.”

