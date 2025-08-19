Crockett: ‘Republicans Are Cheaters’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Republicans are cheaters and she applauded Democrats matching them.

Crockett said, “We are fighting for democracy. This is not something that California wanted to do. As you heard from the state senators in California, this is something that they feel forced to do, something they feel obligated to do, because in a democracy, you have to answer for your policies or your lack thereof. That is what democracy looks like, where the power belongs to the people. They are trying to take the power away from the people so that he doesn’t have to answer for his failed policies. If he believes that his big, ugly bill is just that beautiful, then go sell it and go win the legit way. But we know that they cheated to get the majority this time.”

She added, “If you will recall, when we look at North Carolina, as soon as they ended up with a Republican majority in that Supreme Court, what did they do? They decided to take their map from seven-seven, which is pretty much what the state of North Carolina looks like. Instead, they added an additional three seats for the Republicans. So now it’s ten-four. Well, when you look at the voting, nothing looks like ten-four. And they only did that once the Republicans took control. Do you know the difference in the Democrats’ and Republicans’ control in the House? It was three seats. So the Republicans, they are cheaters all day, every day. But we have never tried to match their energy until now. I applaud it.”

