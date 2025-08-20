Vance: ‘Looking at’ ‘Whole Host’ of Leverage Points for CA over Licenses for Illegals, Highway Funds Are Leverage

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Vice President JD Vance responded to a question on revoking federal highway funds for states like California over it issuing a commercial driver’s license to an individual who “shouldn’t have been in the country, but now we come to find out, he can’t even read in the language the road signs are written in” by stating that “we are looking at a whole host of points of leverage we can exercise over California and other states to make sure they comply with the law.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Federal highway funds, that’s leverage that the federal government has over the states that refuse to do the basics. Would you consider advising that DOT and the administration pull back on federal highway funds for these states?”

Vance answered that federal highway funds are leverage and added, “So, I don’t want to get ahead of any administration announcements, but we are looking at a whole host of points of leverage we can exercise over California and other states to make sure they comply with the law. Sanctuary cities are killing people, because you allow these violent criminals to set up shop in your cities. Obviously, you saw this case with the person who murdered people on the road, three people on the road, because he couldn’t even read the road signs. We have a lot of points of leverage here. But, fundamentally, I think, the American people have to stand with us here. Because when we go and tell the governor of California or the governor of New York that you have to stop putting the interests of illegal aliens over American citizens, we need the American people to stand with us. And I think that they will. I think that they are. But we’re definitely not going to let this slide, Laura, you can’t do it. You’ve got to stop putting the interests of foreigners, who don’t have the right to be here, over the interests of American citizens.”

Earlier Vance said that California gives licenses to illegal immigrants “who don’t have basic English competency, which matters a whole lot, because if you’re going to read a road sign, Laura, you might as well — or you need to actually read the language the road sign is written in, and, of course, this illegal alien in California killed three innocent people because he was reckless, he was dangerous. He shouldn’t have been in the country, but now we come to find out, he can’t even read in the language the road signs are written in.”

