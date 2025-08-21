Gardner: New York Should Pay Trump Interest on $175 Million Bond They Held for Tish James

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host of the Stephen Gardner Channel on YouTube Stephen Gardner talked about New York’s legal proceedings with President Trump.

Gardner said, “That money needs to be released, they should be paying him interest, instead, they were charging him outrageous amounts of interest.”

