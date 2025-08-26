Marlow: MAGA Doesn’t Care if Universities Go Out of Business Because Visa Cuts for CCP Students

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about President Donald Trump saying he’ll allow 600,000 Chinese students in American schools and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying that the move is needed to keep schools from going under.

Marlow said, “[T]his does not feel like official policy to me, and I’m optimistic that Trump is either working something out in his head or he’s testing the waters or he’s not even thinking at all when he’s saying this stuff. … But then Howard Lutnick…kind of said this is real. … But this should be a spot for Americans. … We don’t care if the bottom 15% of universities go out of business. … And so, hopefully, it’s not real…I predict this does not become the policy.”

