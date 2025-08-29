Johnson: Psaki, Newsom Are Attacking Religion in a Time of Tragedy

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) criticized MSNBC host Jen Psaki and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) for their responses to the Minneapolis shooting.

Discussing the social media post of Psaki and Newsom, co-host Dana Perino said, “I’ll get your thoughts. I know that prayer is an important part of your life, and you’re thinking this morning.”

Johnson said, “Well, it’s incredible to me that Jen Psaki and Gavin Newsom and others would attack religion, diminish the faith of millions Americans at a time of such great tragedy. There are common sense solutions, things done to protect children in schools and churches and to the taking away the constitutional rights of law abiding American citizens. This isn’t a time to politicize these issues. We mourn for the families and community that’s affected. I’m sure you guys saw the father’s remarks yesterday for that little boy who was lost, Fletcher Merkel. It is such a heart wrenching thing for all of us. At the end of the day the problem is not guns, okay, Jen Psaki? The human heart. It’s mental health. There are things we can do, solutions we can come together to handle.”

Johnson added, “It should enrage conservatives. Gavin Newsom is ridiculous. I don’t have words to respond to that. I cannot believe that he’s gone that low to get attention, and that’s what this is about.”

