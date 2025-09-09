James Comer: Biden Autopen Pardons ‘Can Be Easily’ Made ‘Null and Void’

House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Tuesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that pardons and executive orders issued by former President Joe Biden using autopen during his final weeks in office “can be easily made null and void” by the courts.

Comer said, “I think for one thing you can question whether or not these pardons and executive orders that were signed in the last three and a half months when the president was clearly checked out of office – and there’s more and more evidence that shows he did not know what was going on with the use of that autopen – I think you can question the validity and legality of those pardons and executive orders and that is huge.”

He continued, “I think that it is not a stretch to say that those pardons and executive orders can be easily declared null and void in the court of law, and I think our investigation will serve as evidence with that.

Comer added, “We have got a few more people to bring in. We are bringing in [former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine] Jean-Pierre Friday. She obviously has a book that comes out that talks about a lot of the things that were going on in the Biden White House, we wonder if the use of the autopen down the stretch is one of them. We are going to find out. But at the end of the day, with the staffers that we brought in and deposed, the way they said the autopen worked versus what the e-mails that are being surfaced say how the autopen worked – totally inconsistent. One thing we have learned is that Joe Biden wasn’t the one that was directing the use of that autopen.”

