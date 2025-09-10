Marlow: Kirk’s Energy, Work Ethic ‘Only Rivaled by President Trump’

On FNC’s “Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow talked about Charlie Kirk’s work.

Marlow stated that “his energy, his optimism, his enthusiasm for this country, his tireless work ethic, only rivaled by President Trump in our movement. And Laura, he’s a giant in the movement. He didn’t just dominate the airwaves with his broadcasting and podcasting, but he was one of the best and most effective activists we had. And he was a behind-the-scenes force. I know he personally helped me on projects and there so many others like me where he was an encouraging figure and he was a connector.”

He added, “The fact that in this country that he was gunned down debating, using free speech, trying to win young people over in the cesspool that has become academia in country, that he got gunned down trying to debate people who disagreed with him, to bring that message to this campus is something we can never forget. That that’s what they tried to take from us. This is not just an attack on Charlie. This is an attack on what this nation was founded on.”

