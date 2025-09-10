Marlow: ‘Privilege’ to Be Part of ‘Profoundly Positive’ Kirk’s Story

Wednesday, on “Finnerty” on Newsmax, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief and “Alex Marlow Show” host Alex Marlow talked about Charlie Kirk’s life.

Marlow said Kirk is “a profoundly positive individual. It just comes through and beams out of his face. And that’s why he was so powerful. And that’s why he was shot down, is because he had that unique voice, particularly reaching younger Americans.”

He added, “But I have the privilege of being a part of Charlie’s story that he came to us at Breitbart News, me and my colleague Joel Pollak, with the story when he was in high school about bias on his campus, and we encouraged him to be the journalist. We encouraged him to write it up, and it immediately got attention from all sorts of press, from TV and radio, and Charlie got out there with that story, and he got the bug. And that was really, I believe, the first little foray into public life that Charlie had.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo