O’Connor: We’ll All Fill Charlie Kirk’s Space, Like We Did Andrew Breitbart’s

How do you replace Charlie Kirk? We asked the same thing when we lost Andrew Breitbart. What you may not know, is how these two giants had a very important connection... pic.twitter.com/31JtMgFibl

Thursday, WMAL and Townhall Media host Larry O’Connor talked about Charlie Kirk.

O’Connor said, “Who replaced Andrew Breitbart? We all replaced Andrew Breitbart. Not one person could have done it.”

He added, “So, who will replace Charlie Kirk? Well, I’ll answer it this way: Just a couple of years ago, Charlie participated in a panel at CPAC…to sort of honor and remember the legacy of Andrew,” and even though Kirk never met Andrew, he was inspired by him, and “Charlie replaced Andrew Breitbart. And every single one of you, right now, watching this, listening to this, you all know someone in your life, or maybe that person is you, who will now be inspired…you are Charlie Kirk and you’re going to fill that space.”

