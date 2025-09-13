Maher on Charlotte: Recidivism Means No Point in Having Arrests, Mass Transit

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher commented on the fatal stabbing on a train in Charlotte and stated that recidivism is a problem, and “What is the point of arresting people if they go right back on the street? What is the point of mass transit if nobody feels safe on it?”

Maher began by saying, “It, to me, is tailor-made for a Republican victory, because the mayor there in Charlotte, of course, she said, prayers and thoughts go out to the victim, and then, she is not villainizing those who struggle with their mental health or those who are unhoused. She couldn’t resist giving a shout-out to the mentally deranged homeless demographic. I’m just going to say, the Democrats are going to lose another election if they don’t get it, you can say homeless and crazy. We could say those words, and you can come out against this, fully. Why not just do a land acknowledgment before you say this for f*ck’s sake?”

He continued, “And this guy was — the guy who did it had been arrested 14 times. This recidivism, this is Trump’s next low-lying fruit, I’m sure. Because when you look at some of the stats of people, like in Washington, D.C., they say 500 people are responsible for 70% of the gun violence. What is the point of arresting people if they go right back on the street? What is the point of mass transit if nobody feels safe on it?”

Maher added that incarceration is “certainly part of the solution.” But he doesn’t agree with using the National Guard.

