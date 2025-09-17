Dem Rep. Goldman on Kimmel: GOP Complained About Biden’s Social Media Censorship

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) reacted to Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite suspension by stating that “we have spent years with the House Republicans, especially, waxing on about the censorship by Joe Biden on social media platforms,” “And they became these free speech absolutists, only, though, when the speech is to their liking.”

Goldman began by stating that the “Trump administration and Brendan Carr” were “so blatantly threatening a company with their license based on very, very obvious First Amendment-protected speech,” “it is completely inappropriate what Brendan Carr said and did” with threats “that are such an obvious breach of the First Amendment,” and ABC gave in.

He added, “And the irony here, Anderson, as I stand in the Capitol, is that we have spent years with the House Republicans, especially, waxing on about the censorship by Joe Biden on social media platforms, going on about how COVID — the social media platforms suppressed COVID information. And they became these free speech absolutists, only, though, when the speech is to their liking. And that is exactly what is barred by the First Amendment. I hope Jimmy Kimmel sues the heck out of everyone. But, more importantly, I hope America wakes up to see what is going on, that this is a coordinated attack on our fundamental values, the rights that are in the Constitution, and everything that we stand for.”

