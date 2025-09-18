D.L. Hughley: Kimmel Suspension Was Government-Run ‘Cancel Culture’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” comedian D. L. Hughley said the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel is government-run “cancel culture.”

Hughley said, “You have everything a la carte. You can listen to whatever you want, you can hear whatever you want, you can see whatever you want. And that is that is the power that all Americans have. You don’t have to hear Kimmel. You don’t have to hear Colbert. You don’t have to hear Trump. But to say that nobody should have the right to hear it and to use the government to, to to facilitate that. People seem to forget that who is in charge now won’t always be in charge. And some of the very people now who are cheering for this won’t be when they when it’s their time in the barrel.”

He added, “I’ve always been an advocate for free speech. I’ve defended so many people that offended me in so many ways but ultimately, either you believe that the First Amendment is sacrosanct or you don’t. And one of the things I find particularly offensive is one of the reasons that Donald Trump did so well with the younger demographic was because of these podcasts. And one of their main gripes was the they felt like they were they were being inhibited by the woke culture, and they thought it was the cancel culture. And to have them now be silent now means that it would cancel culture was horrible when it was the people, but it’s great when it’s the government. So either you got to decide that there are rights that we all deserve or none of us do.”

