Krishnamoorthi: ‘We Haven’t Seen’ Gov’t Act Like It Did with Kimmel in ‘Recent Memory’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) reacted to ABC’s indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel by saying that “We haven’t seen anything like this in, at least, my recent memory. In my decade in Congress, I have not seen the federal government behave in this particular way.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Trump, as you know, has long claimed that conservatives are the victims of censorship, and Trump’s not alone, many of his allies. And now, of course, you hear quite a different voice from him and from others. What would you say to them now, in this moment, as you see multiple media companies silence voices, right? When they are found distasteful by this president?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “We haven’t seen anything like this in, at least, my recent memory. In my decade in Congress, I have not seen the federal government behave in this particular way. And, look, I think, at the end of the day, we’re basically going to have to decide what kind of a government do we want? Do we want a government that, basically, exercises coercive powers to censor people based on their viewpoints? If so, we Democrats have to hold them accountable. And, to me, that starts with the power of the purse, among other things.”

