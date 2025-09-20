Maher: Kimmel Was ‘Wrong’, But He Has Right to Be, We’re Not Like England

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that Jimmy Kimmel was “wrong” in his comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassin, but people “have the right to be wrong, or to have any opinion you want. That’s what the First Amendment is all about. I was defending it last week on the show against what they’re doing in England” and people need to be consistent.

Maher said, “Jimmy, look, I don’t think what he said was exactly right. I don’t. We don’t agree on that. He shouldn’t lose his job for it. He said the MAGA crowd was trying to characterize the assassin as anything but one of them, because the guy’s — the 22-year-old kid, his family was MAGA, as if a 22-year-old with a trans girlfriend never rebelled against their family. But, was he on the left? I don’t know that either, … it is a fool’s errand to try to say that these nuts who do these things are any team. Jimmy’s wrong, I think, to put him in one team.”

Maher added, “Jimmy has every right to be wrong. … [Y]ou have the right to be wrong, or to have any opinion you want. That’s what the First Amendment is all about. I was defending it last week on the show against what they’re doing in England against the left. Come on, guys, be fair.”

