Maher: Trump’s Taking Twitter Files Behavior to ‘Worse Level’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that the Biden administration did engage in government cancel culture when it came to coronavirus and social media by suppressing “some of the things that we now know are true about that.” And now the Trump administration has taken that to a “worse level.”

Maher said, “They always take it to a worse level. Yes, there was cancel culture on the left, but it didn’t come this much from the government.”

He continued, “Yes, Biden did put his thumb on the scale a little with COVID and make social media not say some of the things that we now know are true about that. But, generally, they didn’t do that. But Trump gets in office, of course, they’re always going to take it to level 10.”

