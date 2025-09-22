Raskin on Kimmel Return: ‘ABC Is on the Right Side Now’

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Disney ending the suspension of comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show meant that ABC was on the “right side now.”

Host Pamela Brown said, “I want to get your reaction to this news that Jimmy Kimmel will be returning to TV tomorrow night. What do you think?”

Raskin said, “Well, it’s great news obviously. ABC heard from millions and millions of people out there who do not want to accept government dictated censorship of their late night talk show hosts. And so the free speech battle is not over. Obviously, Donald Trump still thinks he’s got the power to anoint and appoint comedians in the country in private media broadcasts. But at least ABC is on the right side now, and he’s got his employer with him, as well as so much of the public.”

Brown said, “The president’s post on Truth Social over the weekend, publicly ordering his attorney general to go after his perceived political enemies. The president explicitly named Adam Schiff as a target who led Trump’s first impeachment trial. You served as the lead impeachment manager for the second Trump impeachment trial. How worried are you that the president will direct Bondi to prosecute you, prosecute you next?”

Raskin said, “Well, look, I’m just worried about the country moving into a posture where the President of the United States identifies people that he wants federal prosecutors to indict. That’s not how our criminal justice system works.”

