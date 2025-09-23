Gottheimer: U.N. ‘Failing Miserably’ in Gaza Because They Won’t Guard Aid

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that the United Nations is failing on distributing aid in Gaza and is doing so “because they refuse to guard the aid that they send.”

Gottheimer said, “[W]e need to do everything we can to surge humanitarian aid into the region. And this is where the U.N. is failing miserably, in my opinion. I was at the Kerem Shalom crossing a few weeks ago, seeing the aid move from Israel — from around the world, through Israel, into Gaza. And the U.N., their convoys, are getting attacked nearly every day. The U.N. has admitted, by their own statistics, that more than 85% of the aid that they move to Gaza, to families, to children, [is] not getting there. The U.N. is failing miserably, because they refuse to guard the aid that they send.”

He continued, “So, I’m calling on them — and I did this morning with a group of members — calling on them to please guard the aid, put peacekeepers with the aid so the aid can get to children. They are at blame for this, in my opinion. I saw it with my own eyes. And we need to make sure that this aid gets out.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett