Shaheen: People Recognizing Palestinian State, Israel Needs to Go Back to Talks, Get Ceasefire

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) stated that people are declaring support for a Palestinian state because they’re upset with Israel over how it has handled the war and “The Netanyahu government needs to get back to the negotiating table, they need to get a ceasefire, they need to bring home the remaining hostages,” and have a plan for after the war.

Shaheen said, “In Gaza, we’re hearing the frustration of those who are declaring support and recognition of a Palestinian state because of the way this war has been conducted. And we need to see an end to the war. The Netanyahu government needs to get back to the negotiating table, they need to get a ceasefire, they need to bring home the remaining hostages, whose families are just desperate.”

She continued, “And we need to talk about what happens next, because the question is, what’s the plan after this war ends? And so far, the Netanyahu government hasn’t told us anything other than that they continue to try and take over the West Bank, which is not the direction that most people want to see.”

