Clinton: The Idea Men, Women Are Created Equal in ‘Crosshairs’ of the Right

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the idea “that all men and women are created equal” was in “the crosshairs of those on the right.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “We’ve talked about the midterms, a number of other issues, and given all these concerns that we’ve been talking about, the Constitution is 238 years old this month. Are we still headed toward a more perfect union?”

Clinton said, “I think right now we’re on pause. I think that people are uncertain. Some people are actually scared about what’s going on in our country. The idea of we the people, that all men and women are created equal, that seems to be in the crosshairs of those on the right who want to turn the clock back on the progress that has been made, writing out huge chunks of our history, slavery, suffrage, anything inconvenient, you know, take it out of museums, take it out of national parks.”

She added, “I love my country and I love it, you know, warts and all. And I’m proud of the fact that we have always been a work in progress. You know, we haven’t gotten to the more perfect union and we fought a civil war over part of it. People have been protesting, you know, for hundreds of years that, you know, things were not as they should be, given our ideals and how we should be moving toward them. So I think that’s what makes us so special as a country. And the idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was, dominated by, you know, let’s say it, white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology is just doing such damage.”

