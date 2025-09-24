Lindsey Graham: ‘Russia Is a Paper Tiger — Ukraine’s Outnumbered 10 to 1, They’ve Been Kicking Russia’s Ass’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) echoed President Donald Trump’s remarks he gave to the United Nations General Assembly earlier in the day.

Graham also called Russia a “paper tiger,” noting how Ukraine was outmatched by its invader.

“It’s everything that Biden didn’t do,” he said. “Everything Obama didn’t do. They go to the U.N. and apologize for our greatness as a country. Donald Trump told our friends in Europe, you’re our allies, but stop buying Russian oil and gas. How can I end a war when you’re fueling the enemy? We’re going to start going after countries that prop up Putin’s war machine. We’re going to sell weapons to NATO for the benefit of Ukraine. That’s the only way this war is going to win — end is a one-two punch weapons and cutting off his customers, strangling his customers. But when it comes to America first, this was a good example of it. He told the U.N., ‘You’re more the problem than the solution.’ These seven wars that he ended, if it weren’t for Donald Trump, they’d all be going on. Rwanda and Congo has been going on for 37 years.”

Graham continued, “It really does matter who’s in the White House. This guy’s a cross between PT Barnum and Ronald Reagan. He’s got in — he’s in everybody’s head. God bless you, President Trump, for standing up in the U.N. and telling the world the way it is. We don’t have to live this way. We don’t have to live with the Europe that’s buying Russian oil at the time we’re all trying to stop the war with Russia and Ukraine. So, I hope he runs again. You know, the first lady today met with the first lady of Ukraine to talk about 20,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russian forces.”

“Russia is a paper tiger,” he added. “You know, they’ve been fighting Ukraine for three and a half years. Ukraine’s outnumbered ten to one. They’ve been kicking Russia’s ass. The only thing they’ve been able to do is kidnap children in Russia-occupied, Ukrainian territory [occupied] by Russia. And the first lady today gave her voice to those kids. So, I’ve got a bill to make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism if they don’t turn these Ukrainian kids back over to their family. The Trumps have changed everything. This world is better off for President Trump being president. And there’s a new sheriff in town and you saw it today.”

