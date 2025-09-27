Maher: ICE Shooter ‘Made Some Good Points About ICE’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the shooter at an ICE facility “made some good points about ICE,” just like the Unabomber had some decent points.

While talking about shooters who have politics as part of their motive, but it’s something they use to act out anger, Maher stated, “Let’s talk about the ICE killer this week, because I read what his friends said about him, and they kept saying he really wasn’t political. And they doubt whether he was that upset about ICE and what they were doing. Now, he made some good points about ICE, so did the Unabomber, make some good points.”

Maher continued, “But I got the feeling that if he could have gotten laid, he wouldn’t have cared about ICE so much.”

Later, he added, “I read that this ICE killer spent 10,000 hours, so far, on playing video games. Okay, 10,000 hours, that, of course, rang in my head, because the famous…if you want to do something in your life, you’ve got to put in your 10,000 hours. You want to learn to play the guitar, 10,000 hours, whatever it is, you’ve got to put in — I thought, and this guy wanted to be a stand-up comedian, he tried. I thought, well, you know, if you had put in your 10,000 hours doing that instead of playing stupid f*cking video games, maybe you wouldn’t be in the place you’re in.”

