Pritzker to Trump: ‘Come and Get Me’ Insecure Wannabe Dictator

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) dared President Donald Trump to “come and get him.”

Reporter Jacob Soboroff said, “You know as well as I do the President of the United States in the last 24 hours called for you to be imprisoned. I want to give you an opportunity. We have seen your reaction on social media, but I want to hear what you have to say back to the President of the United States.”

Pritzker said, “Let’s start with the idea that this is a convicted felon, I mean, think about that, who is threatening to jail me. I gotta say this guy is unhinged, he’s insecure, he’s a wannabe dictator. And there’s one thing I really want to say to Donald Trump if you come for my people, you come through me. So come and get me.”

Soboroff said, “What does that mean exactly, governor? Do you believe that he would follow through or that he’ll chicken out? He basically said the same thing to Governor Gavin Newsom when I was with him at the height of the raids in the Los Angeles area. Governor Gavin Newsom is walking free on the streets of California. You think that he’ll chicken out or will he ever arrest you?”

Pritzker said, “Well, you know the expression Trump always chickens out taco. And I got to say, he can’t arrest, we’ve done nothing wrong here. And very importantly, it’s Donald Trump that is breaching the Constitution, breaking the law. We’re taking him to court and I believe we’re going to win.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN