Israeli U.N. Amb.: Hamas Didn’t Follow Agreement on Hostage Remains

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that “Hamas didn’t comply with the agreement today” by failing to deliver the remains of all the deceased hostages and only delivering some of them and stated that Israel will pressure Hamas until the remains of all the hostages are returned.

Danon said, “Martha, we watched a historic day today…for two years, we fought so hard to see those images, the reunification of the hostages. We were not sure we [could] accomplish it, and we are grateful. We are grateful for God, we are grateful for President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and especially to the IDF forces who fought so hard, who sacrificed so much to bring us to this point where we can see the hostages home.”

Danon continued, “We haven’t completed the mission, unfortunately, we still have the remain[s] of hostages who are deceased in Gaza. Hamas didn’t comply with the agreement today, they were supposed to deliver them. They delivered only four coffins, unfortunately. And we will continue to pressure them until we will bring all of them for a proper burial in Israel.”

